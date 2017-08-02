Vandermeer Poetry winner to be announced Friday

It all began as one of those ‘Ah, ha!’ moments in 2010, the brain-child of Cramahe Township Public Library librarian Mary Norton, realizing the summer months school vacation period created a vacuum for many students.

Why not, she thought, have some form of writing competition for all students across Cramahe Township?

And so the Cramahe Library/Short Story Competition was born with the winners of the 2017

competition to be announced Friday at the the Cramahe 225 and Canada 150 Celebration in Colborne’s Victoria Square.

“We’ve had an average of 25 to 30 entries per year across the township, which is very gratifying.” Norton says. “The main objective is to encourage a tradition of local story telling and poetry. It’s our hope that more and more people – of all ages and walks of life – will take part as the competition becomes embedded in the community.

“Last year we made a huge step in that direction when Cobourg’s Vandermeer Toyota offered the Vandermeer Poetry Prize, worth $200, for what the team of judges considers the best poem submitted that year.”

That prize was won by Madison White.

“It was an honour to win last year’s competition and being recognized for the Vandermeer Prize and it has made me confident in my poetry writing,” White says. “Being a year older now, perhaps my approach is more mature. My submission this year is a little more serious.

“That’s the great thing about writing; you can transfer emotions to paper.”

What also highlights the Vandermeer Poetry Prize is that only residents of Cramahe Township are eligible to enter.

“Although Northumberland County is well known for its long standing reputation as one of Ontario’s poetry centres, it is only Cramahe Township that has such a unique competition and offers such a prestigious poetry prize,” Norton adds. “To have written, in the opinion of the judges, the best poem of the year, is a great accomplishment.

“As well this year, we are honoured to have Colborne resident and Governor General Award winning author and poet Jane Urquhart to present the Vandermeer Award for the overall best poem of the year. There are other cash prizes in the teen/adult section and the junior competition.”

The opening ceremonies of the Cramahe 225 and Canada 150

celebrations, during which the winners will be announce, begin at 6 p.m. Friday night.