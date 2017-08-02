GRAFTON -

This will be the last year for Northumberland County’s only, and longtime running, folk festival near Grafton.

The Sept. 1 to 3 Labour Day weekend Shelter Valley Folk Festival will take place at the Henkel Farm, east of the village, as usual since 2004, but after that it will cease, says the head of the festival board.

“I think it’s a combination of factors” that has led to the decision by about 50 core supporters of the festival to close it down, spokesperson Candace Shaw said in an interview, noting a vote was held recently.

The factors include the finite size of the county and the number of people interested in the type of music, the long hours that volunteers have to put in and who have been aging, plus the time and energy trying to keep the festival afloat financially, Shaw said.

“People are tired,” she said about the decision to quit after this year’s festival. “I think its been the intellectual and emotional toll as much as the physical one.”

In addition to these factors, for several years there have been discussions of relocating the festival from the Henkel Farm because infrastructure (stages, etc) needed renovating and this is a financial strain because there are no grants available when such structures are on private land, Shaw explained.

At one time there was quite a split between supporters about moving the festival. “It became quite clear to everyone” the festival couldn’t continue at that location, or any other, at this time.

“It’s time to step back,” Shaw added. “We’ve done a great festival for 14 years. It’s time to rethink, and we don’t want to rush.”

Shaw predicts there will be money in the bank at the end of this final festival and the intent is to continue the festival events that take place at other times of the year, including fall and winter community concerts, the artists in the schools program in the spring and the village workshops for artists.

A decision is to be made about the annual singing competition.

Community meetings were held over the past two years to “engage people” in the festival and its future and “this is what it has come to,” Shaw summarized.

This decision “puts people’s health first,” she said, adding it is “sad” but something else may grow out of it.

Meantime, energies are going into this year’s festival, according to a media release.

“Artistic Director, Leslie Marie Boileau, has put together an exciting line-up of performers, including Juno award winning singer-songwriter William Prince, Amelia Curran, Jon Brooks, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, and many more artists and bands.”

Festival organizers are planning some surprises for the weekend event to celebrate the last festival in its current format.

The festival’s website is www.sheltervalley.com.

