The other George Zhukov

Historians will attest that Field Marshall General George Zhukov was Hitler’s worst nightmare, and the most decorated general in Russian history in charge of the largest land army in World War 2.

There was also another George Zhukov in that awful war – the youngest lieutenant in the Russian artillery. At the age of 18 the lesser known Zhukov was drafted, and would never see his family again,

While defending the Russian front, the 21 year old officer was captured and shipped to a prisoner of war camp in Stuttgart Germany.

The evil commandant in Stuttgart whose job it was to starve and beat his inmates to death made an offer to the Ukrainian prisoners: Work as slave labour in the adjoining farm fields to feed the Third Reich, or die. Young George faked a Ukrainian accent and got assigned to the fields where he could sneak mouthfuls of vegetables to stave off starvation.

In the vermin ridden camp he witnessed the daily death of fellow prisoners. Yet there was one rose that grew out of this nightmare: Working in another field separated by barbed wire was a camp of female Ukrainian prisoners; and one day George, slaving on hands and knees, was smitten by a young worker on the other side. He managed to work his way over to the fence and secretly say to her, “Good morning, beautiful.” Thus would begin a love story that would last a lifetime.

Every day, rain or shine, they passed each other for a few precious minutes separated by the barbed wire, and watchful of guards, managed to strike up a covert relationship which lasted the years in captivity. He told her that he would one day escape and come back for her. Naturally, she was sceptical.

But one night, towards the end of the war with the older more famous Zhukov’s army approaching, young George actually escaped and hid in the nearby woods. From there, he found his way past enemy soldiers and survived until the Russian army arrived and liberated the camps.

Now there is something that you should know: Evil Joe Stalin had a rule that if you were captured you had to use your last bullet on yourself.

Those Russians who allowed themselves to be captured were considered traitors to Mother Russia, and would be rounded up and shot or (worse) sent to Siberia. George was tempting certain death by hanging around where the Russian army was now stationed.

George hid in the small German village that was close to the Ukrainian women’s camp, where he knew the liberated women were now watched by the Russian army preparing to ship them back home. They were allowed to go into the village for essentials, so he waited for days for that young girl - the love of his life- to come to town. Finally, one afternoon, he spotted her across a small street, on her way to get a haircut.

He waited until she crossed over and passed him. He was clean shaven, now wearing clothes he had stolen off of a farmers’ lines. As she passed, he gave her a big smile.

She politely smiled back and continued on her way, then she stopped cold, turned on confusion and looked back at him and realized who he was.

I would give anything to have witnessed that moment: she flew into his arms, crying, and they kissed and held each other for the first time.

Those two young people, far from home in a world just beginning to untangle itself from a long cruel war, were my parents.

My father whisked my mother away to a town 100 kilometres away held by the Americans, and they immediately got married. His last name was registered (a German interpretation) as Schukov.

In 1952 they came to Canada where I was born.

My mother died in 1976 at age 50. My father was heartbroken and said, “She was the love of my life and there will never be another.” He died 10 years later.

In Russia there is a statue of General Zhukov. But my hero is my father George; no mention in the history books but one of millions of brave men and women who put their lives on the line to guarantee the freedom of their children and grandchildren.