Switching things up at the Cobourg Public Library

At the Cobourg Public Library, we change from day to day – new materials, new displays, new programs – and now we have a new displayer on the second floor for adult DVDs and Blu-rays!

What happened to the old display unit? Well – we have repurposed it throughout the Library, changing how we display some of our other collections. The biggest change is with our young adult graphic novels – they are now displayed cover-out on a section of the previous DVD displayer. This area is now larger with more room for teens.

A section of the displayer will be installed at our Bewdley Branch for their DVDs and paperbacks. Our Gores Landing Branch will soon have a new displayer for their paperbacks and talking books.

The adult graphic novels are now filed cover-out as well on the first floor. The adult non-fiction graphic novels are on a spinner. The video game collection is now on wooden shelves with each of the platforms on their own shelves.

In the youth department, the junior fiction DVDs are now on a wooden shelf unit. The junior graphic novels are now shelves, and sorted by author, which will make them easier to find. There may be more changes in this area. Stay tuned for details!

Did you know that we have a summer reading program for every age group? Be sure to check them out on your next visit. The TD Summer Reading Club for ages four to 12 celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories. There is also an online version of our TD Summer Reading Club for kids – register online today to log your books and complete some fun challenges.

The Teen Summer Reading Bingo has begun – for every BINGO line you complete you can enter for a chance to win.

The Adult summer Reading Club is back! Read any eight items (books, magazines, e-books or audiobooks) as they all qualify for a stamp. Return your card and enter to win our weekly, monthly and grand prize draws.

The Cobourg 150 Challenge began July 19 and runs until Dec. 15, we challenge the community to read as many of the 150 Canadian titles our staff have selected as possible. Register online, complete a small book review for each book you read, and be entered into our weekly draws – as well as the grand prize worth $150.00! Visit our web page for more details.

There is always something happening at the Cobourg Public Library. Be sure to drop by and see for yourself.

Remember we are closed on Sundays for the summer.

Heather Viscount is the manager of access services at the Cobourg Public Library. The library’s column appears the first Thursday of every of month.