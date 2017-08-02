Sports briefs

Change text size for the story

3-pitch Tournament

Teams are sought for a day of fun with a recreational 3-pitch ball tournament.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Grafton ball diamonds starting at 9 a.m.

A home run derby will be held at noon.

Registration fee is $200. This includes a new game ball and a guarantee of three games. Domino’s Pizza on Strathy Road in Cobourg has sponsored the event.

All proceeds will benefit those who are in need through the Salvation Army Outreach Services.

To register and provide a $50 deposit, contact Kristina Nairn at knairn@hkpr.on.ca or Bryan Marjoram at bryan.marjoram.23@gmail.com.

Registration

The West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association has one more in-person registration date scheduled.

It wil be Aug. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Registration is also available online.

For more information about the WNGHA or to register, visit www.wngha.ca.