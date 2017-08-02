Cobourg’s award-winning Sandcastle Festival returns to the beach for a 12th year on Saturday.

A press release from the town states that eight North American master sculptors will be part of the International Pinnacle Award-winning event.

The Sandcastle Festival is an open celebration, with a live DJ on the beach, a Kids’ Zone, sand-sculpting lessons with five-time world champion Karen Fralich, a free movie and fireworks in the evening, and an inflatable Fun Park that includes two giant slip-and-slides.

Admission to the Kids’ Zone and Fun Park is by wristband, available for $5 at the registration tent, and the wristbands also provide admission to the inflatables at the Downtown Sidewalk Sale.

The day ends with a showing of the movie Moana on the beach and a fireworks show to follow. The sand sculptures can also be viewed free all weekend.

The day unfolds as follows:

• 8 a.m. — Sculptors begin.

• 8:30 a.m. — Registration for amateur competition begins under the blue tent.

• 10 a.m. — Sand-sculpting lessons are available.

• 10:30 a.m. — Competition begins.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — The live DJ starts the music, and the Kids’ Zone and Fun Park open (with activities provided by the Cobourg Public Library and Art Gallery of Northumberland).

• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Judging takes place.

• 4:30 p.m. — Awards are presented on the beach.

• 8:30 p.m. — The movie begins.

• 10:30 p.m. — Fireworks conclude the day.

Competition is open to aspiring sculptors of all skill levels. Some 55 amateur teams competed last year — businesses, youth, adults and families — and you can register at cobourgtourism.ca/sandcastle until Friday at 4 p.m. (or in person at the registration table on Saturday). The fee is $5 per person, and there are cash prizes in various categories as well as the coveted event title. Each team gets a team flag and a 20-ft.-square space to work in using only water and the existing sand.

The Sandcastle Festival has been recognized seven times as one of the most known and respected Ontario festivals and events, placing among this year’s Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario. It has also received the Pinnacle Award from the International Festivals and Events Association.

Organized by the town, this event has many sponsors, including the Art Gallery of Northumberland, Cobourg Public Library, New Amherst Homes, Boston Pizza and Cameco.

For a complete listing of master sculptors, visit the website at cobourgtourism.ca/sandcastle.