Port Hope council reiterates verdict

As far as Port Hope council is concerned, the court of appeal has spoken and further arguments related to the Low-Level Radioactive Waste fund are unnecessary.

Even so, council took at least 20 minutes out of Tuesday night’s meeting to attempt to reassure Ken Morden of Rural Representation that the municipality had lived up to its responsibilities regarding a fund that the group alleges they were derelict in administering.

In the end, Morden would not be reassured — and councillors and chief financial officer David Baxter could do little more than answer the same questions repeatedly.

Earlier this month, the Ontario Court of Appeal allowed the municipality’s appeal of a 2016 decision in favour of the rural residents’ allegations.

The matter stems from Canada’s offer of $10-million each to the Municipality of Clarington, the Town of Port Hope and Hope Township to store low-level radioactive waste at safe sites within their communities. By the time the deal was finalized in 2001, the town and the township had amalgamated.

The township’s $10-million was to be held in trust and used exclusively for the rural ward’s benefit.

The question of who determines what is to the ward’s benefit was at issue, however. The original court action was brought by a group of residents who maintain that the money was earmarked to defray the tax burden on former Hope Township residents that resulted from the amalgamation.

The 2017 judgment’s interpretation of the agreement to earmark this money is that it also allows considerable discretion to the municipality in its use.

The judge also found a number of legal errors in the 2016 judgment.

“The Municipality of Port Hope did not become a trustee, nor did it breach its obligations in respect of the use of the Hope Township Fund,” the judgment said.

At council Tuesday, Morden allowed that $2.586-million had been used to defray rural residents’ taxes, but challenged the municipality on $2.241-million that was spent for other purposes.

Baxter explained that the $2.241-million was used for the purchase of equipment that was bought for the benefit of the rural ward.

“It has been audited, and it has been precise to the penny,” Councillor Les Andrews stated, adding that a report containing this information had been sent to Morden’s group.

Mayor Bob Sanderson said that reducing tax levies is not the only way to benefit rural residents, nor even necessarily the best way.

“When you look at only reducing taxes, the highest taxpayers benefit — it does not mean the other residents are benefiting,” Sanderson pointed out.

“The courts are very clear. We have spent an inordinate amount of time and an inordinate amount of money on this, and the appeal was very specific.

“Neither this council nor any council have misappropriated funds in any way. I will not support any restitution or any realignment or any more time spent on this. Both findings are explicit. They are online. Anyone can see them,” the mayor said.

“You can take any interpretation you would like. The legal representation is the one this council is undertaking.”

