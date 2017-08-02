Open house Saturday at Colborne church

The big Cramahe 225 weekend will have events throughout Colborne and Castleton that celebrate the heritage of the area.

There will also be one that focuses on the future.

Paula Worley, a director with Northumberland Players and the founder of the Shakespeare Street Theatre, will be holding an open house Saturday at Colborne United Church to talk about plans she is pursuing to renovate it into a performing-arts and events venue.

Worley founded the Shakespeare theatre group in 2009 as a body dedicated to performing the works of the Immortal Bard. Now she’s begun another unique venture that she says the township has been very supportive of.

Colborne United Church is located at 1 Church St. E., and she will be running an open-door event (from

2-4 p.m.) as part of the weekend. She looks forward to sharing her plans with visitors.