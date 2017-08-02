Northumberland OPP report July 28 to 30, 2017

Northumberland OPP dealt with a variety of incidents this past weekend.

Here are some examples:

July 28

A Main Street resident in Brighton had their bicycle stolen sometime over the last two days. The bike is described as a black bicycle with white skulls on it and red handle bars. The owner’s wife saw the bike later that day being ridden by an unknown male near the CIBC Bank. The description of the individual was a Caucasian male with blonde hair, wearing a hat, grey/green hoodie and jeans.

July 29

Police responded to a motion alarm which turned out to be a break-in, at Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford. Officers located a broken window at the rear of the building. The investigation is still continuing. If anyone has any information regarding this break-in they can call Northumberland OPP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

An Alnwick/Haldimand Township man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly striking the victim in the face. The male victim, who knew the accused, was stopped in his vehicle on County Road 31 when the man approached his car, spoke to him and then allegedly punched him in the face. James Donald Bodis, 48, was later released and is set to appear in Ontario Court of Justice Brighton on Sept. 5.

Police were called to a noisy campsite at Ferris Park in Campbellford Saturday night. The campers were not co-operating with the park warden and police attended to assist. One very intoxicated female was arrested for prevent breach of peace and later released upon sobering up.

July 30

Police attended to a male lying in the middle of Napier Street in the early morning hours. The 54-year-old male from Brighton told police he had been drinking heavily and could not remember where he lived. The man was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the Brighton Detachment. He was released later that day.

Police along with fire and ambulance responded to a motorcycle collision on County Road 30 at the Meyersburg Flea Market. The female driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Northumberland OPP officers also investigated 14 accidental 9-1-1 calls, 10 motor vehicle collisions, 41 traffic related complaints and conducted seven RIDE programs over the weekend.