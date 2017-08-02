New James Cockburn play celebrates Canada 150

COBOURG -

The Town of Cobourg invites everyone to celebrate both Canada 150 and James Cockburn Day by taking in the new one-act play James Cockburn: Confederation.

Presented by the James Cockburn Society, it is a tribute to Northumberland’s Father of Confederation and First Speaker of the House that will be presented in front of Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.) Saturday at 11 a.m. A second performance is planned Monday at 11 a.m. — the official James Cockburn Day — at the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre (114 Orr St.).

Local journalist and historian Robert Washburn has written the play as taking place on the original Dominion Day — July 1, 1867 — as Cockburn prepares for the celebration at Victoria Hall, where he will read Queen Victoria’s official proclamation. The script draws on historic accounts of that day to ensure an historically accurate (as well as entertaining) performance.

Washburn said in the press release that this research was undertaken with the star of the show, Cobourg manager of planning services Rob Franklin.

“There was great attention paid to incorporating as many details about the celebration in Cobourg to paint a picture for the audience of what actually took place,” the author said.

The pair have collaborated on a one-man play called James Cockburn: Historical Reminiscences for eight years’ worth of James Cockburn Days, but Washburn pointed out a big difference in the new play written for this sesquicentennial year.

“It was also important to portray Cockburn during a period in his life when he was active, unlike the other play where it is at the end of his life,” he said.

“He is coming off a major political battle that began at the Quebec Conference in 1864 and took three years to complete. He is about to reach his political zenith in a few weeks, when he will be elected the first Speaker of the House of Commons.

“It is an exciting time.”

In addition to the August plays, Franklin has taken part in annual February historical events for school children in co-operation with the Cobourg Public Library, as well as making personal appearances and speaking engagements in character for local groups and special events (like last May’s 150 Years of Fashion event organized by Northumberland Players and the Victoria Hall Volunteers).

Franklin is delighted to have the chance to portray Cockburn in a new play.

“We get a chance to see Cockburn as an active politician preparing to deliver an important address to the residents of Cobourg on the very first Dominion Day. While the other play reflects on Cockburn’s life, in this play we see him as a vibrant man emerging from the success of Confederation following a tough battle,” Franklin said.

A graduate of prestigious Upper Canada College, Cockburn held a successful law practice in the Town of Cobourg in addition to his roles as a Father of Confederation, Speaker and West Northumberland MP. In recognition of these contributions, Washburn approached Cobourg council in 1997 to rename the Civic Holiday in Cockburn’s honour. Since 2010, these one-man plays have been part of the celebrations.

In addition to Saturday’s 11 a.m. performance, complimentary tours of Victoria Hall will take place Saturday at noon, with a stop at the refurbished James Cockburn Room and a look at Cockburn’s actual Speaker of the House chair that is currently on loan to the town.