I’m glad I live in Canada

Charles Edward Merriam was a political science professor at the University of Chicago and advisor to several U.S. presidents. He died in 1953, when Donald Trump was only seven years old. But Merriam’s comments, made decades ago, could certainly be applied to the current U.S. president:

“It not infrequently happens that persons without any other special qualification than the drama of their lives are precipitated into important political positions.”

And what theatrics there have been. Last week, President Trump – who, by tradition, is Honorary President of the Boy Scouts – addressed thousands of scouts at their jamboree in West Virginia. Rather than the inspirational talk one would have expected on such an occasion, Trump gave the gathering a rambling and controversial speech that demonstrated his desperation to win approval; his lack of respect for political rivals; and his delight in referring to Washington as a “swamp,” a “cesspool” and a “sewer.” He showed that he is clearly still obsessed with his victory in last year’s election, and he again derided what he terms the “fake media.”

After reading it online, a Canadian friend who lives in the US remarked, “Oh, my God. How much worse can it get? Unbelievable.”

Justin Trudeau recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, the words “Why can’t he be our president?” printed beside his photo. In the lengthy feature article, author Stephen Rodick quoted Trudeau: “The back and forth between the press and government is essential to any good democracy. When you’re at your best, it reminds us and challenges us to be at ours. Thank

you for your tireless work.” So Trudeau trumps Trump in maturity when it comes to discussing the fourth estate.

His July 26 tweets really upset a lot of people. He stated that the U.S. military “...cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

He said he consulted generals and military experts, but apparently he didn’t. He hadn’t even bothered to check his facts. Thousands of transgender men and women are already serving. Are they causing problems? The US military spends five times as much on Viagra as it does on transgender health care! But will he cut this funding?

In 1971 the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau spoke to a meeting of the Ukrainian – Canadian Congress: “A society which emphasizes uniformity is one which creates intolerance and hate. What the world should be seeking, and what in Canada we must continue to cherish, are not concepts of uniformity but human values: compassion, love and understanding.” A very open-minded attitude from almost half a century ago!

Rodick mentions that Trudeau’s Canada has accepted 40,000 refugees in recent years. “His land races toward inclusion. While our nation builds walls and lusts for an era of vanilla homogeneity.” At this moment Canada “....looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm.”

I am not a huge fan of either Trudeau. But I’m proud and thankful that I live in Canada, not in a place where almost every day unfolds as another grim chapter in a bizarre and disturbing soap opera.

