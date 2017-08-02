WESLEYVILLE -

Friends of Wesleyville Village have announced four August programs designed to enhance a visit to this historic community west of Port Hope.

All programs take place at Wesleyville Church (2082 Lakeshore Rd.), starting with the Weaving Through Time programs that take place on Sundays throughout the month from noon to 4 p.m. with a focus on quilting.

An important tradition, quilting has a lengthy history in Canada. More than 40 examples of different variations and styles are contained in the Weaving Through Time program, all of which have been created by local artists past and present. This program is offered at no cost, with donations accepted and appreciated.

An Aug. 13 Weed Walk runs from noon to 4 p.m., offering the opportunity to learn the history and significance of local weeds on a fun and informative walk. You will also learn that many of these weeds are not weeds at all (and you may even find some of them in your own garden). This program is also offered at no cost, with donations gratefully accepted.

Also on Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a dovetail workshop is offered at $20 per person. In an informative but relaxed atmosphere, participants will learn how to cut simple dovetails using only hand tools. Space is limited, so organizers are asking anyone interested to pre-register by Aug. 11.

Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. is the date of the member picnic, but it’s also Family Stories Day. Learn about the families who built the historic village of Wesleyville. Catch up on the latest research, and bring your own stories to share. There is no cost for the program, with donations gratefully accepted.

For more information (or to preregister for the dovetail workshop), visit friendsofwesleyvillevillage@gmail.com or call 905-753-2196.