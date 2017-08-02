COBOURG -

A beer launch this Sunday at The Mill in Cobourg is actually a promise kept.

Last September, the organizers of Cultivate: A Festival of Food and Drink raffled off the prize of a chance to create one’s own beer. Winner Scott MacDonald of Port Hope has collaborated with William Street Brewing Company to produce an India Pale Ale called Fat Cap, and an afternoon launch is planned on Sunday.

The India Pale Ale is the first of its kind from William Street, the announcement said.

“It’s exciting to be brewing in this style,” brewer Corey Fairs said.

“We’re going for that big, juicy, hoppy flavour that Scott really loves, and that’s a really popular style of beer overall right now.”

The collaBREWation (as the press release refers to the initiative) also includes a custom beer label by Port Hope artist Clayton Hanmer and designer Luke Despatie, which playfully represents both a caricatured face and some of the winner’s interests — MacDonald is a former baseball player with a big interest in cooking barbecue.

The Mill, which is FeastON-certified for its focus on local foods, will also feature a special barbecue menu for the afternoon, and Jade Eagleson will be playing his own brand of country and western music.

Cultivate executive director Jeffrey Bray said the beer prize always proves to be a fun project to work on together.

“It connects so many talented people in the community, and then we all get together to celebrate the end result — a local craft beer,” Bray said.

“It just sums up what Cultivate is all about.”

The Mill Restaurant and Pub is located at 990 Ontario St., Cobourg, and the event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Cultivate Beer Launch event page on Facebook, and each includes a beer sample.

Cultivate 2017 will take place in Port Hope Sept. 23 to 25. For more, visit cultivatefestival.ca.