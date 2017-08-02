Cramahe solar project nears completion

COLBORNE -

Through a partnership with Community Power Northumberland, Cramahe Township has been able to realize its long-standing desire for a solar-panel installation on the roof of the Keeler Centre.

On Tuesday, representatives of both parties visited the site as the work nears completion. Community Power Northumberland president Tony Walker said the installation began July 4 and should be completed in a couple of weeks. A couple more weeks after that, they should be wired into the grid and ready to be commissioned for use.

Community Power Northumberland was established a half-dozen years ago as a renewable-energy co-operative.

“People want to invest in renewable energy and solar,” co-op board secretary Rich Tyssen said.

There are currently 104 people who have paid the $25 life-time membership fee, and bonds are periodically issued to give them the opportunity to invest (at about 5% interest). Proceeds from the sales of electricity allow the co-op to support such sustainable initiatives as community gardens and cycling.

For this $494,000 project, Tyssen said, there was funding left over from previous projects. The remainder (about one-third) was raised through member loans.

There is no cost to the township, which is paid $8,000 annually for the use of the rooftop over the life of a 20-year lease.

Costs were minimized on this job by an exceptional deal they got on their solar panels, he said.

Producing 320,000 kilowatt hours annually, Tyssen estimates a 7% return on this project or about $40,000 a year (subject to eventual decline as the panels begin to degrade). With proper maintenance, he added, they typically have a lifespan of more than 30 years.

The contractor for this job is Peterborough-based Generation Solar, Walker said, the company they’ve used on all their jobs so far.

Existing jobs to date include the Baltimore Community Centre, the industrial building in Cobourg just west of the train station, and both of the town’s old arenas. On their website, Walker said, you can keep track of how many homes are being supplied by this infrastructure.

Tyssen estimated that 952 panels are being installed at the 16-year-old Colborne facility, enough to power the equivalent of 40 homes.

“The roof is roughly 23,000 sq. ft. And we are covering 15,000 to 17,000,” he said. This coincides with the maximum current capacity of the grid in the eastern portion of Northumberland County, which is smaller than the capacity westward.

“They have always wanted to do it, we have wanted to do it,” Walker said.

The agreement for this project was signed last summer, Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs said, and he’s glad it’s finally happening.

“It’s a small project in the scheme of things,” he stated after a climb to the roof to see the installation for himself.

“What really attracted us to this is, it’s a community not-for-profit. They money they raise is going back into the community, and this is the best facility we own for a solar facility.”

With a limited number of municipal employees, Coombs added, having the co-operative for a partner seemed a good idea.

“It made more sense to have this done by a third party group with the expertise, to let them look after the engineering, the applications.”

