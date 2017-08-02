Cobourg's Community Profile Book now online

COBOURG -

The Community Profile Book the Town of Cobourg issued in time for its July visit from the Communities In Bloom judges has an online version.

The Community Profile and Relocation Guide is now available at www.cobourg.ca.

During the judges’ visit, manager of parks and recreation Teresa Behan said they were very proud of the booklet, and had printed enough copies to supply to anyone who wants it, adding that it offers a wonderful introduction to the area for professionals like real-estate agents and developers.

With an online version, that potential is multiplied.

“Our comprehensive community profile and relocation guide will provide investors and entrepreneurs alike a closer look into our community,” economic-development officer Wendy Gibson said in the press release.

“We want to showcase the fact that Cobourg offers a comfortable lifestyle, an appealing business climate and attractions that will entice entrepreneurs and investors to set up their businesses in our town.”

The publication includes information on demographics, cost of utilities, taxes, contact information for business-support resources, information on available commercial and industrial properties, and much more. Among the highlights within its contents:

• The town’s proximity to major cities such as Montreal, Kingston and Toronto and Canada-US border points lends the location to excellent transportation access by way of Highway 401 and mainline CN and CP rail. International and municipal airports are also in close proximity.

• Cobourg’s population of 19,400 represents a 5% rise since 2011.

• The town is home to world-class award-winning companies such as Weetabix of Canada Inc., Maplehurst Bakeries Cobourg and BrandNeu Foods.

• The dominant industries in town are plastics, food and health care.

• High-speed Internet is available throughout the majority of Cobourg.

The Town of Cobourg also maintains an extensive database of information, including a business directory and an inventory of available land and buildings, along with resource material to assist potential businesses with their relocation needs.