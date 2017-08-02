Cobourg club to host first regatta next Wednesday

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Dragon Boat and Canoe Club is used to excelling at regattas.

Next Wednesday, Aug. 9, the club will enjoy a first — hosting its own regatta at Cobourg’s west harbour.

This will be the Western Ontario Division championship for the under-11 and under-13 paddlers, head coach Jeremy Fowlie said, and they expect 80 to 100 athletes to attend from across Western Ontario to compete from 9 to 11 a.m.

There will be singles, doubles and four-person races in both canoes and kayaks, as well as an event called the Great Canadian War Canoe Race.

There is a forum for provincial competition for the U13s, Fowlie said — but for the U11s, this is their championship event.

The Cobourg club can hold its own in this demographic, because the youth paddlers are a big part of their program.

On a recent weekday morning, as assistant coach Kate Saman worked with the young paddlers from their summer-camp program, Fowlie estimated the numbers — perhaps 20 paddlers in their sprint (racing) program, 20 in their recreational family program, 50 in their dragon-boating program, and more than 100 enrolled in their summer camps.

The camps often turn out to be a starting point for future sprint-program members, Fowlie noted.

“They use racing boats so they can learn that stuff as well,” he said.

And the club will be represented in a number of upcoming meets, including the U13-U16 provincials in Ottawa Aug. 12 and 13, and the U16 nationals in Welland Aug. 22 to 26.

The duties of a host club include setting up the course and providing a barbecue for the participants, as well as arranging a special lunch for the Western Ontario coaches and officials (who will be bringing along their own safety boats) — just making sure everything runs smoothly, Fowlie summed up.

“We are getting a sound system for announcing the races, and new this year — new anywhere — the Canadian Canoe Museum will be bringing down a display that will be up at the Cobourg Yacht Club with actual canoes,” he added.

The young people should be amazed to learn that paddling has been a favourite pursuit for about a century, he expects.

“The yacht club has graciously offered their upstairs, because of the unpredictability of the weather. But it will be a nice sunny day with little wind.”

No sponsorships are necessary, Fowlie said. The Western Ontario Division sponsors everything, and the Cobourg club will run the event with generous assistance from the yacht club and marina.

The boats will be set out on the yacht club lawn, and spectators can watch from the shore, from the sidewalk south of the yacht club, or from the pier that bounds the west side of the marina.

It was previously held in Mississauga, Fowlie added. But now that the Cobourg club has the infrastructure, they made the offer to do hosting duties.

“We go to all these regattas, and they hear, ‘Cobourg! Cobourg! Cobourg!’ It will be a first opportunity for Western Ontario clubs to see where we paddle,” he said.

The west harbour has much to offer for a regatta, Fowlie pointed out. For example, one of the routes for the younger racers will hug the shoreline somewhat and, in case of an accident, the competitors can just stand up. In venues with deeper waters, there would be a time delay as the safety boat was dispatched.

And the sightlines are completely open — a bonus for parents and spectators.

These regattas have 200-, 500- and 1,000-metre. Races, Fowlie said. Though they’ll only run the 200-metre race this year, the west harbour could easily accommodate 1,000- and 2,000-metre ones.

The volunteer base is gearing up and the excitement is building, he said

“Tuesday, we’ll put the course in. Wednesday, we will be ready to go,” Fowlie remarked.

“The parents are excited to be able to have their kids and their harbour showcased to Western Ontario.”

They also hope they can showcase a good display of community support, Fowlie added, extending an invitation to members of the community to come enjoy the races (and perhaps catch some future Olympians in action).

cnasmith@postmedia.com