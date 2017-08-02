Celebrate Cramahe 225 this weekend

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

While Canadians celebrate Canada 150, many East Northumberland residents will be celebrating Cramahe 225 — founded in 1792 — over the August holiday weekend.

Opening ceremonies take place in Colborne’s Victoria Square Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., immediately following the

5 p.m. roast-beef dinner at Colborne Legion. A street dance in the square follows at 7:30 p.m., featuring beer tent and food with music from the ‘50s and ‘60s by Cruisin’.

On Saturday, Old St. Andrew’s Church hosts a Heritage Tea in the church hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and local historian Barrie Wood takes that as his starting point for a 2 p.m. Heritage Walking Tour.

A big Saturday-evening event takes place at the Keeler Centre, featuring author Jane Urquhart. A meet-and-greet begins at 5 p.m., and Urquhart will give a 6 p.m. book talk on her new book A Number of Things. Dinner by Black Dress Catering follows at 7 p.m., and a truly Canadian menu is promised. After-dinner entertainment consists of a show called Great Canadian Revue — Canadian music, of course.

On Sunday, you can register at the Keeler Centre at noon for the Colborne Rotary Club Car Rally while Castleton Sports Field will be hosting the North-vs.-South ball tournament with a free all-day barbecue. Enjoy a ukulele performance at the Keeler Centre at 1:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Heritage Walking Tour by Roseanne Quinn that begins at the Castleton Cemetery.

The weekend’s official closing ceremonies take place at the Castleton Sports Field, with fireworks at dusk.

Other weekend events include:

• A Fun Fayre at the Keeler Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

• A genealogy display at the Colborne Public Library from

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• A quilt show in the Salem church hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

• The big Cramahe Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

For info, visit www.cramahe.ca.