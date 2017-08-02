COBOURG -

Two giants of the concert stage will team up Aug. 9 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Cobourg with a program called Love — Innocence, Passion, Obsession.

Lynn Kuo (violin) captivated her audience in an April concert in Cobourg, and returns with pianist Marianna Humetska to perform some of the most well-loved music ever written.

The virtuosity of composer-pianist Ignace Padarewski is celebrated in a solo piano work, as well as a piano and violin duet.

The sultry sounds of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess remind us that it is Summertime and the livin’ is easy, while the gossamer cadenzas of Chopin’s haunting Nocturne in C# minor weave a spell of grace and magic.

The music of Debussy envelops the listener in a wealth of lyric melodic lines and rich harmonies with the beautiful Claire de Lune, arranged for piano and violin.

Also on the program is an intoxicating tango by Astor Piazzolla and virtuoso violin extravaganzas by the master Fritz Kreisler.

Fantasy Bohemienne by Michael Pepa, Cobourg resident and artistic director of the Les AMIS series, highlights Kuo’s outstanding command of the violin, a gypsy-inspired burst of energy and passion.

Hot Canary, a whimsical Paul Nero jazz composition, is planned to cap the evening of exquisite music.

Both Kuo and Humetska have travelled the globe performing as soloists with major symphony orchestras.

Humetska is a winner of numerous prizes and diplomas in international competitions, including the Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians and Diaghilev Competition in Moscow, as well as the Virtuosos of the Year 2000 competition in St. Petersburg. In 2014, she was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of Poland by Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski after she performed Paderewski’s Polish Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

She has performed in concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, London Soloists, Russian National Orchestra, Festival Orchestra of the Banff Centre, Orchestra of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Thirteen Strings (Canada), Banatul Filarmonica Timisoara (Romania), Geminiani Orchestra (Italy), Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra, Lviv Virtuosos Chamber Orchestra, INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Lugansk Philharmonic Orchestra (Ukraine) and Rzeszow Philharmonia (Poland).

Based in Toronto, Kuo is the assistant concertmaster of the National Ballet of Canada Orchestra, in addition to performing with the Canadian Opera Company and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. she has also performed as guest concertmaster of such orchestras as the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Opera Hamilton and the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra. Kuo has served as adjudicator, guest artist, teacher and lecturer at Canadian festivals and universities.

Maintaining a busy performance schedule, Kuo regularly plays for Toronto’s Les AMIS Concerts and has led the Les AMIS Ensemble in five European concert tours. She continues to collaborate with leading artists, such as the Fitzwilliam String Quartet, the Penderecki String Quartet, Ensemble Vivant, Christoph Eschenbach, the Gryphon Trio, and with other eminent artists at the University of Toronto New Music Festival, Ottawa Chamber Music Festival, Music Biennale Zagreb Festival (Croatia), Kiev Music Fest, and Lviv Festival (Ukraine).

“The August concert is a treat and will give audiences a preview of the calibre of music that is planned for the 2017-2018 concert series,” said the press release from the Les AMIS series executive director.

“Many of the finest performers in the world are lined up for the upcoming season.”

St. Peter’s church is located at 240 College St., and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.concerthallatvictoriahall.com or call the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office at 905-372-2210.

For more information on the

Les AMIS Concert series, please go to lesamisconcerts.org.