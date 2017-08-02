A Capella Mini Series begins Aug. 14 in Cobourg

Northumberland Chorus invites women of all ages to enjoy a brief summer fling with music, as their A Cappella Mini Series program begins Aug. 14.

The free mini series takes place three consecutive Monday nights, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E.), and any woman who loves to sing is welcome.

The Northumberland Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a world-wide educational organization of nearly 23,000 women around the world who sing four-part a cappella harmony, barbershop-style.

Northumberland Chorus members share a love for music and four-part harmony. Any woman of average singing ability (with or without vocal training) will find a part that fits her range with the help of the chorus members,

as well as picking up singing and performance skills.

And will enjoy the exhilaration of performing a cappella harmony in a community performance with Northumberland Chorus.

Visit www.northumberland-chorus.com, call Cheryl (905-372-6040) or Joan (905-372-6675), or e-mail northumberlandchorus1@gmail.com for information.