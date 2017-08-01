Ruth Clarke Activity Centre reopens in Port Hope

Arlene Fisher works her bingo cards at the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre in Port Hope on Tuesday. The centre was closed for several weeks after a flood and reopened on Tuesday.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the repairs and our staff is eager to welcome our members back to the Centre," Jim McCormack, director of parks, recreation and culture for the Municipality of Port Hope, stated in a release.

While the repairs were taking place, programming was re-located to various facilities throughout the municipality, which ensured the continuity of activities and events. Councillor Jeff Lees commended the parks and rec committee for "the incredible job that they did to ensure our programs continued throughout the month of July."

A new schedule for activities taking place in August is posted online at www.porthope.ca/ruth-clarke-activity-centre-for-seniors. The centre can be reached by phone at 905-885-2228 and e-mail at ruthclarkecentre@porthope.ca.