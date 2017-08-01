NORTHUMBERLAND -

Candidates for the next provincial election can begin campaigning when the writ is dropped, about a month prior to the election.

That should be about June 7 of next year, says recently acclaimed local Liberal riding candidate Lou Rinaldi, who is the current MPP representing Northumberland-Quinte West.

Rinaldi’s campaign manager is Bruce Davis.

Asked what will be the biggest obstacle facing him in the upcoming election, Rinaldi stated in an e-mail that it will be “reminding folks of the 25 years experience I bring to this position and everything important I have delivered to this riding for over a decade.”

Rinaldi said the financial status of this campaign compared to the last “has not yet been determined,” but he “will be engaging in fundraising activities closer to the election date.”

The riding boundaries are different this time because it is now Northumberland-Peterborough South and not Northumberland-Quinte West.

In a recent interview, Rinaldi talked about some outstanding issues his Liberal government has dealt with during the past term, and others that have been, in his words “put to bed.”

The change in education curriculum and sex education is in this later category, he said.

“Unless (Opposition Leader Patrick) Brown does something....I’m not sure where the official opposition stands.”

A current issued remains what is happening with assisted dying, Rinaldi continued.

The federal government has made the decision to permit this but “once again it is left to the provinces” to handle implementation, likening that to the impending legalization of recreational marijuana.

Some doctors in Ontario don’t want to refer to other doctors on such requests so they can be acted upon, but the Ontario Medical Association is “imposing this on its 30,000 doctors,” Rinaldi said.

Having met with members in his office several weeks ago, the local MPP said they want the government to respect the doctors’ ethical beliefs, noting that he is told there are about 5,000 of those doctors.

While Rinaldi said said he was delighted to be acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for this new riding last week and is “looking forward to continuing the hard work and delivering for the residents of Northumberland and now Clarington, Otonabee - South Monaghan, Hiawatha First Nation and Asphodel Norwood,” he isn’t taking anything for granted.

When it wasn’t expected (the election of 2011), he lost, and then in the most recent election (2015) when it wasn’t expected that his party would become the government, he and his party won.

Rinaldi has not only had several terms as an MPP, but is a former reeve, deputy reeve and councillor in either Brighton and/or the former Brighton Township.

The other party riding associations have yet to hold their nomination meetings to choose local candidates.

