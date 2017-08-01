ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

The facilitator who helped Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillors create their strategic plan in 2015, is joining council as a way “get his feet wet.”

Michael Filip was selected last week by council to fill the vacant seat left by Bernadette Murray.

Filip, a former school principal and nature lover (he is the current vice-president of the nature sanctuary near his home south of Grafton around Lake Ontario), ran unsuccessfully in the last municipal election as a school board candidate. He said he decided to follow the opportunity to test the waters of municipal council by applying for the position that opened up on the township council.

This does not mean it is a foregone conclusion he will run in next year’s municipal election, Filip said.

“I want to see if this experience is one I like,” he said.

That said, the 35-year county resident says, because of his previous experience, he knows the councillors and township staff.

“I think they are very progressive,” Filip added.

Asked what he would like to achieve in the little more than a year remaining in this council term, Filip said he doesn’t have any particular fixed agenda.

“I’m a collaborative kind of guy,” he said. “I’m pretty supportive (of the direction of council) and...I’m in there to continue with what they have started.”

With council meetings suspended for August, Filip will be sworn in this September but is amenable to taking part in anything that comes up before then.

“I have a learning curve to get up to speed,” he noted, but feels he has a good foundation for that.

His wife, Charlotte, is a principal at East Northumberland School School and his son, Liam, will be attending grade 8 at Grafton Public School this year.

“My philosophy is to serve...in both my professional and private life,” Filip said. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of it.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com