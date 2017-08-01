COBOURG -

CAA has listed the “sandy shores” of Cobourg as one of its top five day trip destination picks in Ontario, though perhaps surprisingly not one of its top beach picks.

In May, the online version of its day trip picks stated that “of the many sandy shores we have day-tripped to,Cobourg beach remains one of our family favourites.

This sleepy town is rife with festivals and beach-side attractions during the warm months. The Cobourg Waterfront Festival remains a long-standing tradition over the Canada Day long weekend and the Cobourg beach is the perfect backdrop.

Cobourg also hosts the highly popular Sandcastle Festival which attracts some of the country’s most skilled sand sculpture artists. Be prepared to be amazed at what can be created with lots of sand, imagination and talent.”

However, in CAA’s most recent top five beach picks, published online July 28, Cobourg isn’t even listed.

Those noted as “Beach Towns in Ontario to Visit: are Sandbanks in Prince Edward County, Wasaga Beach on Georgian Bay, both Grand Bend Beach and Sauble Beach on Lake Huron, and Pancake Bay on Lake Superior.

As of early this week, there were over 14,000 beach town top pick viewings but almost 40,000 of the best scenic day trips that includes Cobourg.

It’s unknown if the flooding to Cobourg beach this year was a factor in not being included on the list.