Willow Beach Field Naturalists have announced that St. Mary Catholic Secondary School graduate Yoojong (Christina) Baik is their scholarship winner for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Yoojong accepted the $1,000 Environmental Scholarship award from Maaike Berg at the school’s recent graduation.

Dedicated to the protection and enhancement of this area’s natural heritage, the group selects a scholarship recipient each year based on the applicants’ volunteer contributions to the environment within their communities, and takes into consideration their future goals in the sustainable sector.

Yoojong attended the Ontario Nature Youth Summit last September, and was inspired to help bring back the Eco Club at her school. She was instrumental in forming a dedicated group of students to raise awareness of environmental issues in the school.

Together with the Cobourg Ecology Garden and Mr. Winter, Yoojong and the club members germinated several species of native flowers and planted these to help increase the biodiversity of Lucas Point.

Her eagerness to be directly involved in a hands-on way with a community event is applauded, the club’s press release stated.

Yoojong plans to pursue a commerce degree, specializing in non-profit management, with the possibility of working with international organizations advocating for environmental issues. She is very passionate about working towards a management role in which sustainability is the focus.

Each year, the scholarship committee has a challenge to select the most deserving student from the list of dedicated and deserving applicants. The Willow Beach Field Naturalists hope that many more students may be encouraged to get involved and find out what WBFN is all about.

PORT HOPE — Known for its Heritage Main Street, Port Hope and its Heritage Business Improvement Area are showcasing that area this summer with weekly History Walks that are continuing through the first Saturday in September.

You have two choices each Saturday.

• The more vigourous 10 a.m. walk begins at the Port Hope Public Library, taking you along King and Walton streets.

• The more mobility-friendly 2 p.m. walk is a stroll down John, Augusta and Queen streets.

Partners on this initiative include the library and Port Hope Archives.

COBOURG — The rain held off July 22, for a change, allowing a wonderful Saturday yard sale for the CADDOG group.

That’s the Cobourg And District Dog Owners Group, and they report that the event helped them raise $300 towards the Quiet Zone fencing they want to put up.

“CADDOG board members were out with complimentary coffee and information about the group and plans for the area,” community liaison Mary-Anne Watson-Bonsall said.

“There was a lot of support for the new zone, and we were able to sign up some new members.”

One educational initiative was a trivia ballot members prepared about their group, a true-false quiz. Some sample questions:

• The Town of Cobourg and CADDOG partnered to create the dog park in 2014 and ow share maintenance duties.

• CADDOG pays the dog-park insurance, and many members volunteer their time to ensure the park is a safe and welcoming place.

• CADDOG holds informational and social events in the park, and often lends support to other similar agencies (such as the Humane Society and St. John Ambulance therapy-dog program).

Spoiler alert — all the answers are true.

Everyone completing the ballot was entered into a draw for a gift basket from Cathy and Malcolm Carruthers of Carruthers Country Fields north of Cobourg, which lucky winner Tim Paulson took home.

“When this couple isn’t busy providing excellent care to dogs through C.J.’s Dog Resort and Spa, they are equally as attentive creating their preserves, pickles, baked goods and honey — to name just a few of their products,” Mary-Anne said.

She also extends thanks for a number of great pet products to Laura Ducharme, owner of DOGsAGE, and to two of the busiest volunteer at the yard sale — Hannah Wallace and Mark Buzminski, who were awarded a one-year CADDOG membership.

PORT HOPE — The Hope Agricultural Heritage Club is proud to present its 26th annual Antique Machinery Show

Aug. 12 and 13.

Its members can be counted on for some pretty impressive demonstrations, displays and tractor games, not to mention wagon rides, parades, 50-50 draw and tractor horsepower-dyno testing

Pros’ and kids’ lawn-mower pulls are being organized (for more information, call Josh Bowman at 95-797-2898).

A full two-day flea market is planned, and vendors are welcome at $10 for a large space (call Jack Malfait at 905-372-6308).

A show-and-shine is part of the event, with dash plaques for the first 100 entries. Judging takes plae from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and awards include best restored and best original tractor, best oddball or unique machinery, best restored garden tractor or lawn mower, best antique car, truck or bike, best engine, best restored farm equipment (non-tractor) and judge’s choice. Exhibitors are welcome (call Dan Lovshin at 905-377-1348).

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and the location is 3090 County Rd. 28 at the corner of Dale Road (watch for signs). Admission is $5 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under (and also free for anyone bringing along an old piece of equipment).

And as if all that vintage equipment isn’t enough, the club is welcoming a new kind as they host the first annual Wheat Field Rendezvous Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap Meet on the same two days.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with representatives from the Antique and Classic Snowmobile Club of Canada and the Ontario Snowmobile Oval Racers on-site.

Admission is $5 per person per day (free for kids 12 and under, and also free for the driver of any show sled).

For more information, contact Alex at (705) 775-0141 or alamore1@cogeco.ca.

On-site rough camping is available Friday and Saturday nights.

