Trent Valley Archives (TVA) has picked the best ghost stories from the west side of East City and incorporated them into their walking tour, Eerie Ashburnham Ghost Walk: Wicked Walk of the West. The first tour takes place Friday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. The tour will also be offered Aug. 11, 18, and 25.



"This revised walk will enthrall you with such strange events as the appearance of the Quaker Oats ghost who surfaced after the 1916 fire or the mystery of the weaver's wife who learned to weave from her dead husband after his death. You will meet the friendly and knowledgeable TVA guides as they lead you through the streets of Ashburnham, now known as East City, pulling together the stories which have been a part of this historic area of town for many years," states a press release for the walks.



Each year Trent Valley Archives, which is located at 567 Carnegie Ave. just north of the zoo traffic lights, brings local history to life by telling enthralling stories about people and events in the Peterborough area. Staff and volunteers organize bus tours, pub crawls, pageants, lectures, writing workshops, bike and walking tours which help to bring attention to archives, genealogy and history in the five counties of the Trent Valley. More info about these activities and the historical resources at TVA is available at www.trentvalleyarchives.com.



The cost of the walk is $17 per person and reservations are required. The Ghost Walk is not suitable for children under 12. To book a walk, contact Heather at TVA at 705-745-4404, email admin//tinyurl.com/ycdtsapa



Volunteers Needed



OPIRG Peterborough needs volunteers to help at their Dis-Orientation Week that takes place Sept. 10-15. The theme this year is Abandoning Normal. If you would like to sign up to volunteer, send them a message through their Facebook page.



OPIRG Peterborough has been promoting research, education and action on social justice and environmental issues since 1976. For further information visit www.opirgptbo.ca



Mental Health Run



It's time to sign up for the Canadian Mental Health Association, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (CMHA HKPR) 2nd Annual Merrett Home Hardware Run for Mental Health. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 in downtown Peterborough. CMHA HKPR will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to the YES Shelter for Youth and Families.



Sections of Charlotte, George, Aylmer and Rink Streets will be blocked off to create a 2.5 km loop for the run that will include a 5km walk/run, a 10 km walk/run, and a 5 km Kids walk/run. The run starts at 5:45 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at Runner's Life, 174 Charlotte St. Dave Dame of Runner's Life is the host of the event, and Merrett Home Hardware is the title sponsor. The Medical Centre Pharmacy is a gold sponsor and Lett Architects and Austin Trophies are new bronze sponsors.



Local mental health advocates and runners Eileen Kimmett, Glen Caradus, Jeannette Larsen and Jessica Dyck will participate in the event.



To register or for further information visit www.runpeterborough.com or call Dave Dame at 705-876-8960.



Northcrest_column@yahoo.ca