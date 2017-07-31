Sidewalk Sale begins Thursday in Cobourg

Change text size for the story

The Downtown Cobourg Improvement Area has arranged blocks of fun for its 49th annual Sidewalk Sale this Thursday through Sunday.

The press release from event and communications co-ordinator Paige Montgomery promised blocks of extended storefronts and street vendors on King Street West, with new activities and entertainment every day.

“The event will be filled with live music, family fun and summer sales. From inflatables to sandcastles, Latin music to the best of Canadian rock, there’s something that everyone will love,” Montgomery said.

“The Sidewalk Sale promises to be once again a phenomenal shopping event, drawing thousands from all over Ontario to Cobourg,” chair of special events Rino Ferreri added.

Each day offers different hours and activities.

On Thursday, the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• There will be live music from The Imbayakunas and The Farrucas Duo.

• The Shelter Valley Folk Festival Songwriter’s Showcase starts at 6 p.m.

• There will be a sandcastle on King Street.

Friday, hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the inflatables include The Brave Knight and a 40-ft. obstacle course.

Saturday, hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Kids’ activities include face painting and free balloon animals.

• 3M Dance Works will provide a flash mob.

Sunday, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• There will be live music, as Trilogy performs A Salute to the Best of Canadian Rock.

• Food trucks on Second Street include Funnel Cake Dreams, Smoke’s Poutiniere, Justice Burgers, Harbourlight Delights, and Squeezy’s lemonade (and more).

For a complete list of the DBIA 2017 calendar of events, visit www.downtowncobourg.ca.