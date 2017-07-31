Bike Rally an ‘absolutely phenomenal ride’

COBOURG -

Noted anthropologist Margaret Mead once said that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can really change the world — and organizers of the PWA Friends For Life Bike Rally believe they are proving it each year.

An initiative of Toronto’s People With AIDS Foundation, the rally has raised more than $15-million since 1999 for its work in reducing the stigma of those living with HIV and AIDS as well as providing practical support services.

And on its annual route from Toronto to Montreal, it has travelled through Northumberland for 19 years now.

Cobourg Deputy Mayor John Henderson reported to Victoria Hall early Monday to greet them as they pedalled through. They had arisen from their overnight stay on the west end of Port Hope to reach Cobourg at roughly 9 a.m., and expect to travel east to Adolphustown by day’s end.

It was only last year they began offering a second option to participants in addition to the six-day 600-kilometre journey — a one-day ride 100-km. ride from Toronto to Port Hope.

There were 177 riders who left Toronto, rally co-chair Ted Robinson said, and 125 of them (plus 75 crew members) are expected to reach the end of the line in Montreal Friday.

“It’s not as big a group as we’ve had, but it’s an absolutely phenomenal ride,” he stated.

They have every hope of reaching their $900,000 goal by Montreal, Robinson added, as they topped the $800,000 mark over the weekend.

“It has been a remarkable time,” he declared.

Deputy Mayor John Henderson presented his own contribution to media-and-communications co-ordinator Jeffrey Graham, an in-memoriam donation in honour of a friend he recently lost.

“Beautiful weather, beautiful moment, all for a great cause,” Henderson stated as he sent them on.

