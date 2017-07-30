Zuly wins District playdown in Cobourg

Tuesday nights in Victoria Park in July and August, the Concert Band of Cobourg entertains visitors with their summer concerts.

Tuesday night is also the most popular club night of the week for the members of the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club and the concert playing in the background adds to members’ enjoyment.

The Concert Band described the lawn bowlers as a “captive audience’ and last Tuesday paid tribute to the club’s 110th anniversary with some popular music from 1907, something that was much appreciated by the bowlers.

Those Tuesday night games are social occasions as well as providing friendly competition for members.

On Saturday, July 29, the play on the greens was still friendly but there was some serious bowling and competition as the club hosted the District 14 singles playdowns, the qualifier for the Ontario singles championships.

The number of entrants was down this year because of clashes with other major events but it did not diminish the competition or the quality of the bowling. From Cobourg were Bob Bates, Carl Ferguson and Bill Arthur and they were joined by Stan Zuly from the Oshawa club in a round-robin to determine the winner.

In singles play, the winner is the first player to reach 21 points. With each player having four bowls per end, the game can in theory be over quite quickly but with well matched players the opposite can happen. And it did on Saturday with each game lasting two hours or more so on a hot day there was little respite for the bowlers.

In the first round, Carl Ferguson (a third-year bowler making his debut in this event) put up a good performance against Stan Zuly. Ferguson took an early lead and looked to be on course for a win but things can change very quickly and Zuly made a comeback to win 21-14. In the all Cobourg game between Bates and Arthur a similar pattern emerged as Arthur fought back from 6-17 to tie the game at 18-18 but Bates recovered to win 21-18.

In the second round, Ferguson had the biggest win of the day defeating Bates 21-5 whereas Zuly and Arthur provided the spectators with drama as Arthur, having established a big early lead, was gradually hauled back by Zuly and after nearly three hours of play they were tied at 19-19 before Arthur finally clinched the game.

After two rounds each player had one win and one loss which meant that any of the four players could win. Bates lost his final game to Zuly by 21-9 and Ferguson beat Arthur by the same score which meant that Zuly and Ferguson were tied with two wins. Unfortunately for Ferguson and the Cobourg club the tie-breaker was based on their head to head result and Zuly was declared the winner.

The action continues this week with two Cobourg ladies triples teams competing in the Ontario seniors championships; the Canadian junior championships in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in which Ben and Baylee van Steijn are competing; and finally a club tournament on Saturday.

…

Winners of recent club jitneys were: July 25 – Ben van Steijn, Judy Hickey and Pauline Paterson; July 26 – Ralph Stoffers and Bonnie Sheridan; July 27 – Kathleen Shirley, Judy Hickey and Bev Sydenham.

…

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.