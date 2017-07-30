Province to help small businesses, MPP says

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi has attended some of the public hearings into proposed changes in labour laws and raising the minimum wage and says he has heard concerns from business there and through his local constituency office.

In a recent interview, Rinaldi said the provincial Liberal government is going to help small businesses, which have raised concerns about the adverse impact of the minimum wage rising to $14 this coming January and to $15 in January of 2019.

Specifics have to be developed, Rinaldi said at the time.

There will be second reading and a second consultation, the local MPP added.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Chambers of Commerce are among the business organizations that have contacted the provincial government with concerns about the rapidity with which the proposed minimum wage increase is to go into effect under the proposed legislation.

“We’ve been following this file for two years, since the Changing Workplaces Review began, because from the outset, the direction the special advisers was going was very union-centric, very union-biased. And even the two reviewers didn’t seem very amenable to hearing the small business position.” Julie Kwiecinski, the Federation’s director of provincial affairs stated in a previously published report.

Last Wednesday, Premier Kathleen Wynne responded to the business concerns and confirmed Rinaldi’s expectation that there would be measures to assist.

“We’re going to work with small businesses and in the fall, we’ll bring forward some initiatives that will help business to get through this transition,” the premier said in that published report.

“There are some other things that we can do to support small businesses through the transition.”

Neither Rinaldi nor Wynne have indicated any specifics about how that will be achieved.

Alnwick/Haldimand council discussed at last week’s meeting the business concerns expressed at a recent local chamber of commerce session about the planned minimum wage increases, and Councillor Ray Benns focused attention on this.

Mayor John Logel said the provincial government needs to look very closely at how it will impact tourism business (since there are a number in the township that pay minimum wage) and Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said there needs to be a “serious look” at the impact of increasing minimum wage so quickly, both at a local and provincial level and suggested it be “graduated.”

