Police briefs

Phony police officer calls reported

A number of citizens in Port Hope received a phone message from someone purporting to be a police officer.

The message left a phone number for the person to call back and ended with saying if they did not call back “something bad is going to happen.”

This is another version of the CRA scam.

Port Hope Police called the number and confirmed this. The telephone number is 613-699-9013, which is one various numbers utilized which is usually re-routed to an overseas call centre.

Victim reports another scam

An elderly Port Hope woman has fallen victim to the Microsoft Scam, Port Hope Police report.

The woman, who was told her computer had a virus, sent a cheque to an undisclosed location for $500.

Police are investigating, but again advise citizens to be wary of such queries from unknown persons: never send money to people whom are purporting to be Microsoft technicians; do not respond to “pop up” adds suggesting the device has a virus; do not open attachments from e-mails of unknown sources.

Be alert to such scams as: the grandchild or child in trouble scam; the phony Canada Revenue Agency scam; Microsoft scam; and phony invoice scams.

Assault with weapon charge

Cobourg Police responded to an occurrence Friday where a male was allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

As a result of the police investigation, 22-year-old Tyler Thynne of Colborne was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of probation contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Thynne was in custody pending a bail hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

No further details were released.