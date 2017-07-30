PETERBOROUGH -

There would be no upset this time.

Peterborough Century 21 Lakers completed the 2017 Major Series Lacrosse regular season by avenging the lone loss they suffered this season. They hammered the last place Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks 18-5 before 3,228 fans at the Memorial Centre in a game that meant nothing in the standings. On June 26, Cobourg shocked the Lakers 8-7 at the PMC but there was little doubt this time as Peterborough scored early and led 8-1 after 20 minutes.

The first place Lakers (17-1-0) will open the MSL semifinals against third place Brooklin Redmen (7-9-2) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the PMC.

The MSL confirmed Thursday a change in playoff format. To cut down on travel expenses the league opted to pit the Lakers against Brooklin rather than fourth-place Oakville Rock who will now face second-place Six Nations Chiefs.

It was a decision agreed upon by management of the four teams but it’s not overly popular with Lakers players.

“It’s good financially but it makes you wonder why you just played 18 games,” said Adam Jones, who powered the Lakers with five goals and an assist.

“We went into our game Tuesday against Six Nations fighting for top spot only to find out we’re playing Brooklin. Oakville and Brooklin are both good teams so, regardless, either series is almost identical and a challenge. I don’t think it makes that much of a difference but it does make me wonder what is going to happen next year.”

If it helps keep teams afloat financially, Jones said he can support it.”

“It’s interesting. I’m not sure what other league that would happen in. If any,” said Brad Self, who had a goal and three assists. “There is nothing we can do about it. It doesn’t matter who we play we know we have to be ready.”

Shawn Evans had a goal and seven assists to clinch his fourth MSL scoring title and second in as many years. His 103 points in 16 games is the most in the MSL since Evans had 106 in 19 games in 2013.

“It feels good, feels like i’m still contributing,” Evans said. “We had a big team win and finished strong. I missed Tuesday game against Six Nations and the guys came out and had a big win, 15-10, and we came out tonight and carried it on.”

Evans thought it was a strange thing by the league to change the playoff format.

“I don’t agree with it but I’m not in charge of those decision. I just play,” he said.

Holden Cattoni scored a first period hat trick to give him a league best 48 goals this season. He got into a fight at the end of the period with his former junior Lakers teammate Tyler Roche and both received game misconducts. It ended Cattoni’s shot at becoming the Lakers’ first 50-goal scorer since John Grant Jr. had 69 In 1996. Peterborough natives Bryce Sweeting and Kodiaks Broedie Birkhof were also ejected for a first period bout. The Lakers built their lead through 40 minutes to 13-4.

Jones was impressed to see such a big crowd for a meaningless game.

“The fans never cease to amaze me here,” Jones said. “It’s always packed and a great atmosphere and organization. No surprises here.”

Jones said the only motivation against Cobourg was to play well heading into playoffs.

“I don’t think anyone mentioned the upset. We were just focused on getting better. In any lacrosse league you play it’s a process and you’re focused on that end goal,” he said.

Eleven Kodiaks have either played in Peterborough or with the Ennismore James Gang including Cole McWilliams who scored a second period goal. Another is goalie Kevin Croswell who was the main reason Cobourg pulled off the upset last time. He got a warm ovation from fans when he was pulled midway through the games after the Lakers went up 12-2.

LAKERS 18 KODIAKS 5

Lakers (17-1-0) scorers: Adam Jones (5-1), Holden Cattoni (3-1), Kyle Buchanan (2-5), Curtis Dickson (2-3), Turner Evans (2-1), Shawn Evans (1-8), Brad Self (1-4), Matt Gilray (1-2), Dylan Evans (1-0), Josh Currier (0-4), Robert Hope (0-2), Bryce Sweeting (0-1), Matt Vinc (0-1).

Kodiaks (2-16-0) scorers: Luke Laszkiewicz (2-1), Joey Cupido (1-1), Connor Goodwin (1-0), Cole McWilliams (1-0), John St. John (0-1).

Final MSL standings

GP W L T PTS

z-Peterborough 18 17 1 0 34

x-Six Nations 18 14 3 1 29

x-Brooklin 18 7 9 2 16

x-Oakville 18 7 10 1 15

Brampton 18 4 12 2 10

Cobourg 18 2 16 0 4

.....................................................................

z-clinched league title

x-clinched playoff berth