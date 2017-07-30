GRAFTON -

Getting in tune with nature has never been offered in Northumberland County with this much luxury and attention to detail to a camping experience.

Whispering Springs Wilderness Retreat (opening Aug. 28 for business following an open house Aug. 26) is pairing luxury camping with king-sized beds, bathroom ensuites, private mini-kitchen facilities, delivered breakfast baskets, plus ready-to-cook BBQ dinners, with a trio of spring-fed ponds, salt-water pool, spa area, beach volleyball, nature trails through an old-growth forest and a communal fire camp.

In the lodge-inspired guest pavilion there is a licensed watering hole bar and a covered patio, as well as other areas for wellness treatments. The result is not only perfect for vacations for two or group getaways but also wedding weekends, says co-owner Nancy Corcoran of the family’s new tourism venture.

The 137-acre luxury campground site northeast of Grafton received three-year zoning approval at Alnwick/Haldimand Township council in January.

The new tourism development is located adjacent to their home property about 10 minutes from Grafton. A huge, rustic wooden structure sports the name and welcomes visitors.

“We just booked our first wedding for next year,” Corcoran said. “It’s like a wedding retreat.”

The ceremony will be in front of the largest of the three spring-fed ponds in the woods, and a nearby log facility is a great place for the bride and her bridesmaids to get ready, Corcoran said.

Each of the four special safari tents in their own private settings have been erected on wooden platforms, yet people can just open the canvas entrance and step out directly into nature, daughter Jenna explains. By next year there should be 10 private tent areas, growing to 15 over time.

The grand opening special is $295 per tent, per night.

There are only a couple of other such “glamping” (glamorous camping) sites in Ontario and it is just starting to catch on although it is popular in British Columbia as well as in England, she said.

Back in the 1950s, there were township roadways going through the property and many of these have been cleared for trails, explained co-owner, John Corcoran. Opening up some of the forested area around the ponds has been ongoing for the past few years in preparation for this new venture.

In winter, John and wife, Nancy, operate week-long charters in the Bahamas and before that Nancy was the inn keeper at the well-known Grafton-area spa, Ste. Anne’s, – so hospitality “has always been a great part” of their life, she said.

Son, Chris, is a holistic nutritionist and he will be an integral part of the two- and three-day wellness retreats that will include yoga and meditation. The first one is Sept. 31 for three days.

For more information go to www.whisperingsprings.ca.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com