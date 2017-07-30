ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Councillors in Alnwick/Haldimand Township say the asset management planning required by the provincial government is onerous for municipalities, from both financial and resources bases.

They have sent a motion to that effect to Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

Asset management planning has required many hours and the use of experts to determine the status of assets the municipality owns, deficiencies and a plan (and estimated costs) to maintain them. It is used, among other things, to determine government funding.

The motion drafted by the townships’s director of finance and treasurer, Arryn McNichol, states the government’s proposed Municipal Asset Management Planning Regulation “is overly prescriptive; does not reflect the principal that municipalities are responsible, mature governments;...and will create a resource and fiscal stain on our municipality and others, more specifically the small rural and northern rural communities that have limited staffing capacity, being the most vulnerable and sensitive to an increasingly burdensome regulatory environment.”

In addition, it increases engineering costs “at a time when the demand for engineering firms and expertise may exceed the availability.”

It was a unanimous council decision at the township’s most recent meeting.

