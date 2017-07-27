The U.S. military definitely ensures that its members rise to the occasion.

The Department of Defense spent US$84 million on Viagra, Cialis and Levitra for its members in 2014, according to a report, and US$294 million in total since 2011.

The Washington Post dug up a 2015 report from the Military Times as part of a fiscal analysis of President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that would ban transgender people in the military due to their "tremendous medical costs."

The Military Times also reported that US$41.6 million was spent on Viagra alone in 2014, and a total of nearly 1.18 million prescriptions were filled for erectile dysfunction medications from 2011-14.

Money spent on ED medications is 10 times the amount for transition-related treatments that transgender troops would require, the Washington Post reported.

In a Defense Department-commissioned study published last year by the Rand Corp., treatments for transgender people were estimated at US$2.4 million to US$8.4 million annually, the Post reported.

Although most commonly used for treating sexual dysfunction in men, ED drugs are also prescribed for other conditions, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.