The Fair Book is out in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

Following on the heels of the Kids Guide to the Port Hope Fair, released last month for young people aged three to 13, The Fair Book has just been released in anticipation of the big event at the Port Hope Fairgrounds Sept. 15 to 17.

This will be the 186th Port Hope Fair, and president Connie Martinell anticipates another great year.

The theme is Canada Eh, with a light-hearted look and activities are designed to interest both agricultural and town audiences. In celebration of Canada 150, red and white will be seen throughout the grounds and exhibits.

Copies are available at farm markets, the Port Hope tourism office, the Town Park Recreation Centre, the library, Osland Market in Welcome, and many other locations.

This is a good opportunity to check out the competitions listed and make some plans about which ones to enter.

There are many opportunities for bakers, preservers and quilters, as well as artists and photographers. Gardeners can display their plants, flowers and vegetables. And the farm-and-field competition events will include beef cattle, dairy cattle, crops, fruits and vegetables, as well as a horse show.

A relatively new addition is the Ambassador Program. Co-ordinator Candyce Sellers said that this program is in its third year and is gaining popularity as it continues to grow.

“The Fair Ambassador is an important representative of the fair, who attends public events promoting our community and its agricultural base,” Sellers explained.

Kara Harman, the 2017 ambassador, has enjoyed the memorable events she has attended as part of her duties.

“My time as ambassador has been inspiring, and has contributed to my personal growth. It has helped prepare me for my future endeavours,” she said in the press release.

For information or to discuss the program, you can contact the ambassador committee at ambassador@porthope-fair.com.

Other fair events to look forward to include the Upper Canada District Canadian Horse Breeders Show, The Royal Winter Fair Farm to Table demonstration and many interactive kids events.

This much-anticipated annual event is a program of the Port Hope and District Agricultural Society, whose purpose is to encourage awareness of agriculture and promote improvements in the quality of life for people living in the agricultural community.

The fair promotes conservation of natural resources and supports activities that enrich the rural lifestyle. It is also great family fun.