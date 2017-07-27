COBOURG -

As the new manager of Cole’s bookstore at Northumberland Mall, Coby Burli is excited to be able to host the first of (she hopes) many community-engagement events on Saturday.

And this one is a booster for the West Northumberland Peewee A team.

It’s the first year they’re playing at the Peewee A level, Burli said, and they welcome the chance to do some fundraising and rally some community support.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the girls and their volunteers will be set up at the store to enjoy some fun activities with the customers — such as helping everyone make hockey-themed bookmarks and postcards to take home.

This is a free activity, Burli said, and they will also have a Chuck-A-Puck contest. You can purchase a puck for a toonie, give it your best shot, and see whose puck lands closest to the pylon for a $25 gift card.

And on your way out, don’t forget to pick up some of the World’s Finest Chocolates products they will be selling at $3 each — almonds, mints and caramels, Burli said.

The team will need to do more fundraising, she added, so they are looking into a car-wash event next month.

“This is the kind of thing we want to do more of,” Burli stated, adding that she is open to ideas of how Cole’s can help other community organizations with similar in-store events.