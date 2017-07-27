The set has arrived and the work is well underway for the biggest production to hit the Capitol Theatre in Port Hope.

The performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast starts on Aug. 8 and runs until Sept. 10.

“The Capitol Theatre is thrilled to utilize a massive pre-built $197,000 set for our production,” says theatre’s artistic director and general manager Antonio Sarmiento. “Constructed by 4th Wall Scenic out of the United States, this masterfully crafted set will compliment our signature visual effects beautifully as we invite everyone to ‘be our guest/ for a truly unforgettable experience.”

For schedule and ticket information, call 905-885-1071 or visit www.capitoltheatre.com.