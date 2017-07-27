NHH mental health program celebrates 40 years

Northumberland Hills Hospital has announced that its Community Mental Health Services program celebrates its 40th year of operation in 2017.

Rebranded almost a decade ago from its original name, Lakeshore Community Mental Health Services almost a decade ago, the program has steadily increased its local offerings for those in need of mental-health support through expansions to long-standing services, new additions and collaborative partnerships.

The Assertive Community Treatment Team, a community-based team within the program, recently introduced a drop-in service that is open two days a week in downtown Cobourg — a place where clients can access skills groups and peer supports. This initiative is called The Living Room, a name selected by the clients it serves (who also create and publish the calendar of monthly programs).

Thanks to an effective partnership with Northumberland County, the hospital now offers specific programs for hoarding and homelessness.

Collaborations with local police, such as the new HealthIM mental-health crisis-response system established with Cobourg Police Services this spring, are linking police cruisers with the hospital’s emergency department triage nurse in advance of arrival, communicating vital information and sometimes even averting trips to the hospital.

The hospital has also expanded the number of group-therapy programs available in the community, with groups currently in place to address mindfulness, anxiety, trauma, assertiveness, cognitive-behaviour therapy, as well as specialized sessions addressing specific needs (such as Wellness Matters, Getting to Know Your Emotions and The Gifts of Imperfection).

Within the emergency department, the Community Mental Health Services team has a crisis clinician to provide assessment, supportive counselling, community referral and assistance with in-patient hospitalization for those experiencing mental-health crisis.

Long-standing programs that continue to be offered from the Community Mental Health Services office at 1011 Elgin St. W. In Cobourg include counselling and treatment, case management, housing support, early psychosis intervention and psychiatry. Space is shared at the same location with the region’s Fourcast Addictions service.

Integrated Regional Program Director Scott Pepin stated in the hospital’s press release that the team at NHHCMHS provided mental-health supports to about 2,500 individuals last year.

“This is a significant increase from the support we were able to offer a decade ago, but the need is increasing steadily,” Pepin said.

At a regional level, NHH is working to better meet these local needs through participation in a broadening network of mental-health care within the Central East Local Health Integration Network. Pepin heads up NHH’s mental health services, and also carries regional leadership responsibilities. An employee of the regional mental health centre (Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences), Pepin also oversees the mental-health programs at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Campbellford Memorial Hospital, greatly enhancing the transfer of knowledge and care co-ordination within the region — consistent with the aim of the Central East LHIN.

While need continues to rise in many mental-health service areas, the NHH team members embrace their job every day to work against the stigma of mental illness and support their clients in the community to achieve and maintain wellness.

For further details on the support available through NHH’s Community Mental Health Service, look under the Services section at www.nhh.ca or call 905-377-9891 or 1-888-294-7579.

The Central East LHIN recently commissioned Deloitte to undertake a system review into mental-health and addiction services and need in this region. For the results of that study and further context on current and planned mental health services, visit http://www.centraleastlhin.on.ca/priorities/mentalhealthandaddictions.aspx.