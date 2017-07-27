Grafton property owner concerned about erosion

Maria Romanec says if she doesn’t do something about the ongoing erosion at her Lake Ontario property, she will lose it.

“The erosion has been going on for years,” she said in an interview following a recent Alnwick/Haldimand council session, but noted this year’s flooding has created a very significant impact.

“It’s gone to the point where I either do something or I’m in the water,” Romanec said.

Romanec has already been working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to acquire a permit to undertake shoreline restoration work.

Council reviewed an engineered a plan for Lot 9, part of the Plast Ukranian Camp. It also depicts the huge area of waterfront that has been eroded over the years.

The lot fronts on Tysowsky Street along Lake Ontario, south of Grafton.

Township administrator Terry Korotki wanted to ensure Romanec had informed the Camp of the work she is undertaking and he was assured this was the case.

While the township is not required to provide any consents for the work to go ahead, Korotki said he wanted council to be aware of the shore plan work project should any of them receive calls about it.

