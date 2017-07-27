HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Smoke could be seen for kilometres following a fire in Hamilton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2366 Division Street North, just north of Highway 401, around 3:30 p.m.

Dan Taylor said he left his house at approximately 2:50 p.m. and noticed the family, who lives at the residence that caught fire, in the yard.

When Taylor returned about 30 minutes later, he discovered the fire.

“I came around the corner and saw smoke,” he said. “I ran up and the flames were coming through what was the front porch. I grabbed my garden hose and had my cell phone in my hand calling 9-1-1.”

When the hydro line came down close to him, Taylor knew it wasn’t safe and backed away.

At the time, he noticed the fire was between the home and the garage, but spreading quickly.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Kelly Serson was the first to arrive on scene and said the garage and one vehicle were fully involved with the fire spreading into the residence.

“It was a tough fire to fight,” Serson said. “It was a decision-making process because the house is sealed up, there were two vehicles in the driveway so that automatically indicates there is potentially someone inside.”

There were also were nearby exposures.

“It was a difficult attack,” Serson said, adding that with the “fire being inside the garage, it was tough to get inside and knock it down.”

Serson said while there is no fire damage to the living room and bedroom of the home, there is significant fire damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Department was called for assistance.

Serson said they haven’t confirmed the cause, but said the fire did appear to start between the home and garage.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve had a number of fires start from the outside,” he said. “This looks like another improperly discarded smoking article that got this going.”

Damage is estimated between $250,000 and $300,000.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher