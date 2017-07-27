ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Alnwick/Haldimand councillors appointed a new township councillor at Thursday’s council meeting.

Six applicants made presentations to council during a Tuesday session.

Michael Filip, who was not at Thursday’s council meeting, was announced as the replacement for former Councillor Bernadette Murray, who resigned in the spring for health-related reasons.

Mayor John Logel said “after listening to presentations by the six potential candidates,” Filip was selected to fill the council vacancy for Ward 1 until the next municipal election. No reasons for the selection were offered during the brief announcement.

Council was impressed with all of those who came out and offered their names, Mayor Logel said, adding that he expected they would put their names forth for the next election in October of 2018.

The other candidates who made 10-minute presentations for council’s consideration earlier this week included Liam Cragg, Ronald Farrow, Dianne Tollan and former councillors Cathie Ritchie and Joan Stover. Two of the candidates were in the audience and left following the announcement.

The swearing-in of Filip will take place in September, clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said.

