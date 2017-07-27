Energy critic responds to MPP comments

Re: comments from MPP Lou Rinaldi in “Local parties organization nomination meetings” story July 19

My friend Lou is right about one thing. There’s plenty to oppose when it comes to Ontario Liberal energy policy.

He is wrong however about the PC plan to fix the mess the Liberals have created.

Lou refers to the Liberal Unfair Hydro Plan as “spreading out” the costs of electricity assets as a “better” way to pay for them. What he is failing to recognize however is those assets are the reason our electricity bills are skyrocketing and continue to increase at a much faster rate than our neighbouring provinces and US states. Those soaring prices have to be paid by someone and unfortunately our kids and grandkids will be paying record high prices for many years.

A leaked cabinet document and a report from the province’s budget watchdog each confirmed that the Liberal re-election scheme for electricity will cost us billions! In the worst case scenario $93 billion, according to the Financial Accountability Officer.

We keep telling the Liberals to stop adding to the problem. The day after they announced the Unfair Hydro Plan they accepted over one thousand new applications for generation. They keep hooking these expensive projects to the grid like the one in Hope Township. That solar installation is set to be built this September on prime agricultural land which is currently being farmed.

These power generators are providing power at times we don’t need it. They are forcing us to spill, or waste, much cheaper renewable energy over our power dams and venting steam at our nuclear facilities.

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers told us, last month, Ontario wasted a billion dollars worth of green energy in 2016. That is enough to power every residential customer in Toronto for a whole year. Imagine how many times the entire electricity load for Northumberland County could have had its hydro bills covered.

I haven’t even touched on Kathleen Wynne’s fire sale of Hydro One and its purchase of a coal burning facility and toxic waste dump in the US northwest. Or, the $4.6 million in compensation paid to the CEO at the company.

So yes, there’s plenty to oppose. The PC plan for electricity won’t be written on the back of a napkin. In fact, it’s been an exhaustive process which included listening to experts from across the sector. It will reduce the cost of electricity.

Life is harder under the Liberals.

Hope is on the way.

Todd Smith, MPP

Prince Edward-Hastings

PC Ontario Energy Critic