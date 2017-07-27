COBOURG -

The Cobourg Nissan Kodiaks are about to conclude their second Major Series Lacrosse season.

Tonight, the Kodiaks (2-15-0) will play their last game of their 18-game regular season schedule for 2017 in Peterborough against the Lakers (16-1-0). Game time is 8 p.m.

General manager John Webb believes the second half of the campaign is a building block for next season when he expects the Kodiaks to battle for a playoff spot.

“Going forward, we're going to be extremely competitive next year,” Webb said. “It's going to be a very interesting training camp next spring.”

The Kodiaks hoped to take bigger strides this year, but Webb noted the club “had some back luck to start the season.

“We lost three players to season-ending injuries before the season even started,” he added, referring to Eric Guiltinan, AJ Masson and Craig England.

“We had to rely on the draft and put some rookies, 21-year-olds, in positions they may not have been ready for, but they certainly proved they can play in the league. The learning curve is pretty steep once you get to this level, but they did a great job. You could see the progression and the maturity gained from being placed in those positions.”

The Kodiaks lost their first 10 games of the season before an upset win over the previously undefeated Lakers on June 29 in Peterborough. That has remained the lone defeat for the Lakers heading into tonight's game.

The Kodiaks followed that win up with an 8-4 victory over the Oakville Rock on July 6 at the Cobourg Community Centre. It was the first home win for the club since relocating from Kitchener-Waterloo prior to the previous season.

“The guys could feel that momentum,” Webb said. “When you have a chance to win every night and you can feel that, it really does add to the excitement for the guys.”

Cobourg, needing goaltending help, received a big boost for that Peterborough game (and the rest of the season) with the addition of Kevin Croswell – a former Lakers netminder who also played in the National Lacrosse League – even though he hadn't played in a few years.

“We are the youngest senior A team in Canada and he's our only player now over 30.” Webb said. “Just to have that added experience in the dressing room was incredible. To have (Croswell) in there was really great for the guys. I knew he was a great goalie, I didn't know what he was like in the dressing room, but he was excellent – just a calming voice, veteran presence and added that real leadership quality.”

Webb said Croswell intends to return to the Kodiaks next season.

“He's really enjoying playing in Cobourg,” the GM remarked. “I think what's really surprised him is our loyal fan support. We averaged around 650 this year and, win or lose, they were there cheering right to the end.”

Webb said having the veteran in net “really bodes well for the future.

:Having that goalie in there that's going to make some big saves at opportune times is really going to help us next year.”

Around the time of the two straight wins, the Kodiaks also got a boost from the return of injured captain Joey Cupido as well as the debut of first overall draft pick Chris Cloutier.

Cloutier, despite playing in just eight games prior to tonight's game, moved into third in team scoring with 16 goals and 13 assists.

“He's the type of player people will pay to watch. He is that good,” Webb said of Cloutier, who was finishing school in North Carolina before coming to Cobourg. “When he showed up, he was down-to-earth and he just wanted to work and was committed to the team. I'm really excited for him going forward for a full season next year.”

With “several pieces coming back,” Webb is excited about a potential playoff push next season. He noted that some players who are currently in western Canada could return as well.

The club will also plan for MSL draft in January.

“We're looking to add a few more pieces up front and on the back-end as well so we're excited about that as well,” Webb said.

In their final home game this past Sunday evening, the Kodiaks had another strong effort, losing just 10-9 to the Six Nations Chiefs (14-2-1).

“It was great for the fans,” Webb said. “It would have been amazing to come away with a win in our final regular season (home) game for those fans who have been so supportive all year. The end result didn't reflect just how great a game it was for us.”

Webb recalled a July 9 game at the CCC between the Lakers and Kodiaks that attracted 1,200 spectators. The Kodiaks lost 11-7, but received a standing ovation at the end.

“When you look at the scoreboard sometimes, it doesn't really reflect our team, but the fans get it and understand that we're a new franchise,” Webb said.

Webb said it's the culture of the team to not give up, whether that's in a game or the season. The players continued to battle despite the extended losing streak to start the campaign.

“It's going to be an environment when you never give up,” he said. “In lacrosse, you're never out of it and these guys know that. It doesn't matter what's going on in the game, you play right to the end because you never know what's going to happen.”