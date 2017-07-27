The most common topic of conversation for Canadians is the weather and it will be the focus of a special presentation in Cobourg.

Environment and Climate Change senior climatologist David Phillips will be the guest speaker at the Northumberland Land Trust’s fundraising dinner and silent auction this fall.

Phillips has been working with the weather for over 45 years and has published three books: Blame in On The Weather; Canadian Weather Trivia Calendar; and The Day Niagara Falls Ran Dry.

The event takes place Oct. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre.

“The Northumberland Land Trust is committed to preserving the natural, historical and cultural heritage of Northumberland County,” states its website. It’s mandate is to “establish, maintain and manage protected areas.”

Phillips “frequently appears on national radio and television as a commentator on weather and climate matters.

“(He) is the recipient of three honorary doctorates from the universities of Waterloo and Windsor and Nipissing University. In 2001, (and has been)...named to the Order of Canada.”

For more information or for tickets go to www.nltrust.ca

