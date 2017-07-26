One person is dead after a tractor was struck by a pickup truck on County Road 41, north of Brighton, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

It appeared the tractor was heading westbound on County Road 41 and only a few metres from the driver's residence when he was struck by the westbound pickup truck.

The driver of the tractor was trapped underneath a rear wheel. He was freed by members of the Brighton Fire Department, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.