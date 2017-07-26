I moved to Northumberland County over two years ago, from Montreal. Best decision I have ever made.

Until then, I lived in five different big city neighbourhoods. None of the boroughs were really friendly by our county standards. Since moving here, I have learned that lucking out with the right kind of neighbours really adds immeasurable joy to living on any particular street. Good neighbours become pleasant passerby’s for street chatting on a nice day. Geez, even the strangers are friendly.

So when I first came here, I attended my first “Meet-the-Neighbours” house party. I wish that every street in every province did such an event. What a wonderful way to make new best friends. So being from a cold town, I reluctantly accepted an invite by a fellow a few houses away from me. He was tall and burly with a full head of hair and a huge handle bar moustache.

He was terminally hospitable, and the food and drink was heavenly, but I obstinately needed to know if this man was resonating on my own wave length, so I said to him, tongue-in-cheek, “You look like a petty dictator of a small foreign country.”

His eyes sparkled and he instantly retorted, “So you’ve seen my face on the stamps”.|

I cracked up and fell on the floor. He has since become one of my dearest friends.

We need more street parties. I like what I like, and these get-togethers are a phenomenal way of stumbling upon another special friend to add to your life.

That’s how I met a couple named John and Cheryl, who live across the street from me. We neighbourhood-watch each other’s houses daily. I have always wanted to live across from a couple with whom my wife and I could have one of those Fred and Wilma Flintstone and Barney and Betty Rubble type relationships.

We have that now, in fact. Almost every day, there is a nice knock on the door and a walk-in visit both ways. When one of us is out of town, the other is always invited over for supper and music.

And by extension, when buying a new home, I have realized that a building inspector can point out a leaky roof or a crack in the foundation or low water pressure, but the intangible – who are you going to live next to – is circumnavigated.

The people who you move in next to are not something that the roofer or the foundation expert can fix if something is wrong. If they are a problem, then you are stuck with them or eventually forced to move again. (But not much chance of that in Northumberland.)

When I lived in one of the houses in Montreal, the guy next door was nuts. When I tied a rose bush to a fence post between our two properties, he accused me of weakening the (already rotted) post and demanded compensation. Soon after, I received a registered letter stating that my tree was overhanging his side of that same wonky fence. I watched him peek through his kitchen

curtains as I climbed up and sawed off the errant branch. Some neighbours are jerks. And I have not seen any in Northumberland.

So when scouting for a new home, always talk to a few of the neighbours if they are out in the yard. And for Heaven’s sake, if someone stages a street party – GO.