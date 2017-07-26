Reader doesn’t support 1% sales tax increase

Re: County supports increase, Northumberland Today, July 20

I am happy that Matthew Wilson is of such financial means, that he can, and that he feels everyone else could, and should, be able to afford to pay even more taxes than the absolutely ridiculous amounts we all pay now.

The same comment would also refer to all the municipal representatives who are in agreement with him.

Are none of them aware of the difficulties a very large number

of people are having just trying

to exist in today’s financial environment?

Not only is he (and all the others who are in agreement) asking for something that is unnecessary, if they truly believe that the provincial government would realistically transfer all the money that was collected from this extra 1%, then I can’t help but think of them as a bunch of dreamers, or worse.

If all levels of government cannot operate with the huge sums of money they have at their disposal now, I think it’s time they did.

I suggest that this bizarre idea be done away with immediately.

Andy Gray

Cobourg