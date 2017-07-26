Quilt show stitches past and present in Cramahe

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

A weekend-long exhibition of “signature” and celebratory quilts exemplifies the affection, creativity and commitment to community in Cramahe Township.

The August 5-6 show at Salem Church just east of Colborne is part of the Cramahe 225 and Canada 150 celebrations planned for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

“A lot of work was put into these,” quilt show curator Lenna Broiatch says, “and a lot of people don’t see them.”

Now you have the opportunity.

Many of the quilts have been tucked away for safekeeping or put to use in private homes. With this show (no admission cost for the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday event), you’re invited to fall in love with history.

Most of the signature quilts, with hundreds of names either stitched or written on the quilt tops, were fund-raising efforts: people paid a quarter or more to be included. Others were used as raffle items. The names have now all been meticulously recorded on lists for review.

The oldest signature quilt dates to 1892 — Canada’s 25th anniversary. That quilt has 372 names stitched in – including that of Sir John A. MacDonald whose father operated mills in the area! Others celebrate church anniversaries, like the 125th of Colborne United Church in 1987 with beautifully stitched congregation members’ names in the decorous top and the complete list of pastors, their dates and other significant milestones on the bottom, the handiwork of the late Joan Harnden.

There are family heirloom quilts, too, and items that relate to needlework achievements, like Mary Gummer Buchanan’s inscribed 1931 silver flower vase from the T. E. Eaton Co. recognizing her cumulative points won from her numerous fall fair entries.

“Also see sewing machines, irons, ironing boards and quilting frames from days gone by,” Ms. Broatch invites. “Come find your name or maybe your grandmothers’!”