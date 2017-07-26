New music festival in Warkworth this weekend

The first Warkworth Music Fest will be held this Friday through Sunday at the Warkworth Fairgrounds.

There will be food and ice cream vendors, clothing and jewelry vendors and even a salon and spa vendor. If you cant find what you’re looking for on site, then walk one minute to trendy shopping in downtown Warkworth.

Rock along to nine different bands on Friday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Ear Candy (Ontario’s Premier Party Rock Cover Band) will headline Friday’s music and Little Bones (tribute to The Tragically Hip) will headline on Saturday night. Showers will be available from 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning. Free tickets for 2018 will be given away to the best decorated campsite. Dress up in your best outfit from your favourite decade of rock and also win tickets for next year.

Check out the Buskers before the music hits the stage on Saturday morning in the campground. One of the coolest things of having the event on the fairgrounds is that if it rains out, there will be bands inside the arena.

Most of the Premium campsites have already been sold, but there is still regular sites left for purchase. Tickets are available at Arden’s Music in Belleville and Trenton, Village Paint and Wallpaper in Campbellford, Warkworth Farm Supply and Kawartha Battery in Peterborough or at www.warkworthmusicfest.ca.