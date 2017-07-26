New fun for the kids at the Art Gallery

Are you a parent looking for somewhere to take the tots?

Grandparents, aunts, uncles and Cobourg visitors have a new place in town for fun. Titled C3 — Cameco Creative Connections, it’s a special Northumberland Art Gallery discovery initiative. Since it opened in July, this kids’ room has enjoyed many pint-sized visitors and they, in turn, have enjoyed the activities.

Rachel McHolm is the family-programming facilitator, hired through a Canada Works initiative for the summer. She is a concurrent-education student at Nipissing University.

According to Rachel, “This play-based learning initiative allows students to have a unique experience in the art gallery. They have a chance to use the manipulatives and other materials to create their own works.”

Children are enjoying making sculptures from the connector rods, looking at the art books and going on a gallery scavenger hunt. The ages of the young visitors has ranged from infants (who love the sound of the rainstick) to 14-year-olds (who get to build their own structures).

There are no traditional lessons — instead, the students’ questions guide them into more discoveries. They are looking at art in new ways when asked, “What do you notice in this painting?”

The current show at the gallery (which has prints, sculptures, folk art and drawings in addition to paintings) evokes different responses and expands the knowledge of what art is. For example, in the Ontario Grade 4 curriculum, the artist David Blackwood is mentioned. There is one of his prints on display.

The importance of linking to the community gallery is part of what is expected in education. One of the fun children’s books in the kids’ space is The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt, and there are activities connected to it.

There is a book nook, a magnetic wall, coloured blocks and several art-based toys. Public-outreach co-ordinator Caitlyn Hoskin was instrumental in setting up this space to “make magic happen.”

Children are naturally attracted to colour, building structures and creating their own works. They can now be inspired to create in this quiet corner of the Northumberland Art Gallery, with its bright windows, bean-bag chairs and colourful materials. In our busy often over-stimulated world, filled with advertising, technology, TV and movies, the C3—Cameco Creative Connections space is both calming and enchanting. It’s their space to grow, create and learn.

The Northumberland Art Gallery is on the third floor of Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.), and there are elevators. It’s free for adults and children to drop in and enjoy.

